Troy facility to produce airframes for Coast Guard rescue helicopters

Sikorsky's Troy site will take part in a mission to help the U.S. Coast Guard save lives
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Employees at Troy’s Sikorsky facility will play a vital role in helping the United States Coast Guard save lives.

Sikorsky has a $374 million contract to produce 45 airframes for the Coast Guard’s fleet of MH-60T, also known as the Jayhawk helicopter until 2027.

The fleet of helicopters has been a part of 48,000 rescue missions since 1990, rescuing nearly 20,000 people.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said the project is expected to bring up to 70 additional jobs to the Wiregrass.

“There’s a great sense of pride that we’re doing a job that saves people’s lives, that is really crucial and important to our national security,” said Reeves.

State Sen. Josh Carnley said the Troy site being selected for a vital project says a lot about the capabilities of rural communities.

“It just proves that we’ve got the best people and the best place to work,” Carnley said.

