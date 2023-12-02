Advertise
Alabama state Christmas tree lights up

Alabama's Christmas tree was lit outside the Capitol during a special ceremony on Dec. 1, 2023.
Alabama's Christmas tree was lit outside the Capitol during a special ceremony on Dec. 1, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Capitol is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Gov. Kay Ivey held a presentation at the Capitol Friday night right before the state Christmas tree outside was lit during a special ceremony.

Ivey joined Santa and state leaders to enjoy some live music before flipping the switch to turn on the lights.

This year’s theme is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

The Eastern red cedar, delivered and set up earlier in the week on the Capitol steps, overlooks historic Dexter Avenue and holds the distinction of being the tallest Capitol Christmas tree in Alabama’s history. At 45 feet, it towers over previous trees that stood at an average of 35 feet.

Ivey’s office said the tree was selected from Coosa County. It was decorated with 50,000 lights, 67 stars - one for each Alabama county - and handmade ornaments from the Garden Club of Alabama. The ornaments each reflect the “Every Light a Prayer for Peace” theme.

