AMCC Awards Medical Cannabis Business Licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of deliberation and delays, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met Friday and voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to select Alabama businesses.

For three days prior to the awarding, Commission members were shown presentations and held discussions with applying businesses.

“The presentations we received from applicants this week were insightful and allowed Commission members to ask questions about the contents and merits of their application,” explained Commission Chairman Rex Vaughn. “We received applications and presentations from applicants who would make terrific licensees, which made our job of selecting a limited number of them challenging. However, I trust this Commission’s wisdom and discretion in selecting the best applicants to serve as licensees in Alabama’s newest industry.”

A limited number of licences were awarded in each category of business:

CRC of Alabama Greenway Botanicals Gulf Shore Remedy’s Native Black Cultivation Creek Leaf Wellness Twisted Herb I AM FARMS

Organic Harvest Lab Coosa Medical Manufacturing 1819 Labs Jasper Development Group Inc.

CCS of Alabama GP6 Wellness Capitol Medical RJK Holdings AL

Alabama Secure Transport Tyler Van Lines Pick Up My Things International Communications

Certus Labs

Now, following the awarding of the licences, chosen businesses will be inspected and given two weeks to submit their licence fees. Businesses not awarded a licence also have two weeks to request reconsideration.

Presenatations for integrated facilities seeking licencing are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

