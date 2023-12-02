First Alert: Tracking showers & a few storms through midday Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a wet and cloudy start to the weekend across central and south Alabama. Off and on rain and storm chances remain in the First Alert forecast through tonight and into the morning hours on Sunday.

Temperatures overnight will hover in the 60s under a cloudy sky with south to west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances remain in the forecast tonight, with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Rain and storms will linger through Sunday morning, tapering off in coverage through midday and into the afternoon, as a cold front moves south. Skies will remain cloudy through most of the day and high temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Colder conditions are expected Sunday night, with lows back into the 40s under a mainly cloudy sky and winds out of the west around 5 mph.

The work and school week ahead is looking dry and mainly sunny. Temperatures will be colder this week compared to what we are contending with this weekend.

In fact, Monday and Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Another cold front will sweep across the state Tuesday, that will usher in even colder conditions by Wednesday. Highs will struggle to warm into the middle to upper 50s midweek, even under the sunshine expected. Lows will dip into the lower 30s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures start to rise by the end of the week and into the start of next weekend. Highs will go from the lower 60s Thursday, into the middle to upper 60s by Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will hover in the 30s and 40s during this time period.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Dry conditions are expected through the end of the week and start to the weekend, but long range forecast models indicate that our next rain maker is set to arrive sometime between Sunday the 10th and Monday the 11th of December.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.