Friday morning crash in Autauga County claims the lives of 2 from Illinois

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 resulted in the deaths of two people from Illinois, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 197 when a freightliner tractor-trailer rear-ended a Genesis G90 before crossing the median and colliding head-on with a 2019 Ford F-150. A 2022 Ford F-150 then rear-ended the 2019 F-150. The crash included a total of four vehicles

The occupants of the 2019 F-150, Kevin T. Olson, 72, and Lilly L. Olson, 73, of Princeton, Ill., were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating the incident.

