Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

General public not invited to next week’s Republican presidential debate

GOP presidential debate will be closed to general public
By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Republican Presidential Debate is coming to Tuscaloosa next week, and local Republicans are disappointed by decisions that would bar them from the event.

According to Republican leaders, the debate, held in the Frank Moody Music Hall in Tuscaloosa, will not be able to accommodate seating for the general public at the event due to limited spacing. Organizers explain that the music hall seats 1,000, adding that the audience for the debate will consist of dignitaries, donors, and candidates. Quinn Roe, the head of the Tuscaloosa County Republican Executive Committee, noted that this decision was made by the national committee, not local leaders.

“It’s a very small, very limited capacity and the RNC has control of this and it’s pretty much an invitee only,” said Roe.

Lifelong Republicans like Lisa Jones say they are disappointed that the general public will not be able to attend the event. Jones says that she was hoping to see the event in person.

“Very disappointing. I just want to be in the building. I mean.. why are the local citizens being shut out,” said Jones. “There should be a percentage of us. I get there’s limited space but to be completely excluded doesn’t seem right.”

Although she is disappointed, Jones notes that it is a big deal that the debate is held in Tuscaloosa at all.

“Very big deal, so excited. I love the Republican party, go, go go,” Jones said.

WBRC reached out to the National Republican Committee for additional information but never heard from them. Leaders say that although the general public is not allowed into the event, the Alabama GOP is hosting a watch party for students and young voters at the Westgate Sky Club on Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

“We’re really excited to have the candidates in town and to be able to hear from them and for Alabama to play a big role on the map,” said Roe.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday...
I-65 reopens near Prattville hours after multi-vehicle crash
Above normal temperatures are favored for much of the Lower 48 in December.
How December’s weather will look in Alabama
It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea
An early morning crash along Interstate 65 has claimed the life of a 73-year-old Mississippi...
Mississippi man killed in early morning I-65 crash in Chilton County
Alabamians will start seeing their one-time tax rebates, promised as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s one-time tax rebate payments begin processing Friday

Latest News

Saturday the Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute recognized 9 women as part of its...
Montgomery’s SYLDI honors Rosa Parks and Recognizes 9 Women
An opera vocalist, a former U.S. Secretary of State, and an educator are among this year's...
Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute 2023 Rosa Parks honorees
This funding is part of the $3.1 million that Sewell helped secure from the National Park...
Rep. Terri Sewell announces $1.5Mil in funding for Alabama Historical Commission
ALEA State Trooper vehicle file photo
Friday morning crash in Autauga County claims the lives of 2 from Illinois