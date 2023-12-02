General public not invited to next week’s Republican presidential debate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Republican Presidential Debate is coming to Tuscaloosa next week, and local Republicans are disappointed by decisions that would bar them from the event.

According to Republican leaders, the debate, held in the Frank Moody Music Hall in Tuscaloosa, will not be able to accommodate seating for the general public at the event due to limited spacing. Organizers explain that the music hall seats 1,000, adding that the audience for the debate will consist of dignitaries, donors, and candidates. Quinn Roe, the head of the Tuscaloosa County Republican Executive Committee, noted that this decision was made by the national committee, not local leaders.

“It’s a very small, very limited capacity and the RNC has control of this and it’s pretty much an invitee only,” said Roe.

Lifelong Republicans like Lisa Jones say they are disappointed that the general public will not be able to attend the event. Jones says that she was hoping to see the event in person.

“Very disappointing. I just want to be in the building. I mean.. why are the local citizens being shut out,” said Jones. “There should be a percentage of us. I get there’s limited space but to be completely excluded doesn’t seem right.”

Although she is disappointed, Jones notes that it is a big deal that the debate is held in Tuscaloosa at all.

“Very big deal, so excited. I love the Republican party, go, go go,” Jones said.

WBRC reached out to the National Republican Committee for additional information but never heard from them. Leaders say that although the general public is not allowed into the event, the Alabama GOP is hosting a watch party for students and young voters at the Westgate Sky Club on Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

“We’re really excited to have the candidates in town and to be able to hear from them and for Alabama to play a big role on the map,” said Roe.

