Over $33K raised at WSFA’s 12′s Day of Giving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that time of year again. WSFA 12 News’ 23rd annual 12′s Day of Giving event returned Friday, and generous donors made sure it was a banner year.

At last count, $33,039 was raised, beating last year’s monetary total.

This year set a record for food and toy donations with more than 9,000 pounds of food brought in, plus thousands of toys.

Donations started pouring in bright and early at 5 a.mn. and continued until the 7 p.m. closing time. All of it went to Toys for Tots, Christmas Clearinghouse and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate, you can still make monetary donations by going to wsfa.com/12sDayOfGiving.

Special thanks goes to Renfroe’s Market, Dixie Electric, Auburn University at Montgomery and Wind Creek for their help with the annual event.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.