Over $33K raised at WSFA’s 12′s Day of Giving

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that time of year again. WSFA 12 News’ 23rd annual 12′s Day of Giving event returned Friday, and generous donors made sure it was a banner year.

At last count, $33,039 was raised, beating last year’s monetary total.

This year set a record for food and toy donations with more than 9,000 pounds of food brought in, plus thousands of toys.

Donations started pouring in bright and early at 5 a.mn. and continued until the 7 p.m. closing time. All of it went to Toys for Tots, Christmas Clearinghouse and the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate, you can still make monetary donations by going to wsfa.com/12sDayOfGiving.

Special thanks goes to Renfroe’s Market, Dixie Electric, Auburn University at Montgomery and Wind Creek for their help with the annual event.

