Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rosa Parks Day commemorated at her home church

Rosa Parks Day was commemorated at her home church.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest made 68 years ago in Montgomery still resonates with generations nationwide. Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus, which sparked the Montgomery bus boycott and led to the desegregation of public buses.

Her home church, Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, honored her with a convocation, calling on community members to continue her legacy by pursuing justice and equality.

“We as a people, we’re tired of the injustice,” said Tommie “Tonea” Stewart, a retired Alabama State University dean and professor.

Stewart was the keynote speaker for the sixth annual Rosa Parks Day convocation, addressing the topic of “erosion of democracy in America.”

Both Stewart and Saint Paul AME Church’s reverend, Agnes Lover, say they believe America has come a long way since Parks’ arrest, but they are challenging the next generation to push further.

“It’s important for this generation to take the baton and start running with it,” said Lover.

The community leaders suggest that elders have talks with the youth and “find out where their mindset is” and guide them in the right direction because those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it.

There will be a weekend full of events to honor Parks’ arrest and the Montgomery bus boycott.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday...
I-65 reopens near Prattville hours after multi-vehicle crash
It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea
A major employer in the Chapman community of Butler County is preparing to lay off nearly 80...
Lumber Company to lay off 80 at Butler County facility
Above normal temperatures are favored for much of the Lower 48 in December.
How December’s weather will look in Alabama

Latest News

Alabama's Christmas tree was lit outside the Capitol during a special ceremony on Dec. 1, 2023.
Alabama state Christmas tree lights up
Alabama state Christmas tree lit
Alabama state Christmas tree lit
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission meets to award Business Licenses, Dec. 1, 2023.
State commission awards medical cannabis business licenses
Rosa Parks Day celebrated at Parks' home church
Rosa Parks Day celebrated at Parks' home church