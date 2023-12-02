Rosa Parks Day commemorated at her home church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest made 68 years ago in Montgomery still resonates with generations nationwide. Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus, which sparked the Montgomery bus boycott and led to the desegregation of public buses.

Her home church, Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, honored her with a convocation, calling on community members to continue her legacy by pursuing justice and equality.

“We as a people, we’re tired of the injustice,” said Tommie “Tonea” Stewart, a retired Alabama State University dean and professor.

Stewart was the keynote speaker for the sixth annual Rosa Parks Day convocation, addressing the topic of “erosion of democracy in America.”

Both Stewart and Saint Paul AME Church’s reverend, Agnes Lover, say they believe America has come a long way since Parks’ arrest, but they are challenging the next generation to push further.

“It’s important for this generation to take the baton and start running with it,” said Lover.

The community leaders suggest that elders have talks with the youth and “find out where their mindset is” and guide them in the right direction because those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it.

There will be a weekend full of events to honor Parks’ arrest and the Montgomery bus boycott.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.