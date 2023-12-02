State commission awards medical cannabis business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of deliberation and delays, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met Friday and voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to select Alabama businesses.

Twenty companies were awarded business licenses. These licenses will allow these companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.

Commission members individually ranked the companies in each category. Those rankings were then averaged as a group. The commission then voted on awarding the licenses to companies in the order they were ranked.

This is the third time the cannabis commission awarded business licenses. It comes after after settling a lawsuit with companies that claimed previous licenses were illegal.

A limited number of licenses were awarded in each category of business:

Cultivator

CRC of Alabama LLC

Greenway Botanicals LLC

Gulf Shore Remedies LLC

Native Black Cultivation

Creek Leaf Wellness Inc.

Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC

I AM FARMS

Processor

Organic Harvest Lab LLC

Coosa Medical Manufacturing

1819 Labs LLC

Jasper Development Group Inc.

Dispensary

CCS of Alabama LLC

GP6 Wellness LLC

Capitol Medical LLC

RJK Holdings AL LLC

Secure transporter

Alabama Secure Transport LLC

Tyler Van Lines LLC

Pick Up My Things

International Communications LLC

Testing lab

Certus Laboratories

Following the awarding of the licences, chosen businesses will be inspected and given two weeks to submit their license fees. Businesses not awarded a license also have two weeks to request reconsideration.

Presentations for integrated facilities seeking licensing are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

