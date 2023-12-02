Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State commission awards medical cannabis business licenses

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission meets to award Business Licenses, Dec. 1, 2023.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission meets to award Business Licenses, Dec. 1, 2023.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of deliberation and delays, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met Friday and voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to select Alabama businesses.

Twenty companies were awarded business licenses. These licenses will allow these companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.

Commission members individually ranked the companies in each category. Those rankings were then averaged as a group. The commission then voted on awarding the licenses to companies in the order they were ranked.

This is the third time the cannabis commission awarded business licenses. It comes after after settling a lawsuit with companies that claimed previous licenses were illegal.

A limited number of licenses were awarded in each category of business:

Cultivator

  • CRC of Alabama LLC
  • Greenway Botanicals LLC
  • Gulf Shore Remedies LLC
  • Native Black Cultivation
  • Creek Leaf Wellness Inc.
  • Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC
  • I AM FARMS

Processor

  • Organic Harvest Lab LLC
  • Coosa Medical Manufacturing
  • 1819 Labs LLC
  • Jasper Development Group Inc.

Dispensary

  • CCS of Alabama LLC
  • GP6 Wellness LLC
  • Capitol Medical LLC
  • RJK Holdings AL LLC

Secure transporter

  • Alabama Secure Transport LLC
  • Tyler Van Lines LLC
  • Pick Up My Things
  • International Communications LLC

Testing lab

  • Certus Laboratories

Following the awarding of the licences, chosen businesses will be inspected and given two weeks to submit their license fees. Businesses not awarded a license also have two weeks to request reconsideration.

Presentations for integrated facilities seeking licensing are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday...
I-65 reopens near Prattville hours after multi-vehicle crash
A major employer in the Chapman community of Butler County is preparing to lay off nearly 80...
Lumber Company to lay off 80 at Butler County facility
It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea
The Alabama attorney general's office has raided White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County.
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County raided, closed

Latest News

Heart of Alabama Food Bank interview at 12's Day of Giving
Heart of Alabama Food Bank interview at 12's Day of Giving
Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival officially opens
Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival officially opens
Wetumpka donor talks 12's Day of Giving
Wetumpka donor talks 12's Day of Giving
WSFA 12 News general manager talks 12's Day of Giving
WSFA 12 News general manager talks 12's Day of Giving