State commission awards medical cannabis business licenses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of deliberation and delays, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met Friday and voted to award medical cannabis business licenses to select Alabama businesses.
Twenty companies were awarded business licenses. These licenses will allow these companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.
Commission members individually ranked the companies in each category. Those rankings were then averaged as a group. The commission then voted on awarding the licenses to companies in the order they were ranked.
This is the third time the cannabis commission awarded business licenses. It comes after after settling a lawsuit with companies that claimed previous licenses were illegal.
A limited number of licenses were awarded in each category of business:
Cultivator
- CRC of Alabama LLC
- Greenway Botanicals LLC
- Gulf Shore Remedies LLC
- Native Black Cultivation
- Creek Leaf Wellness Inc.
- Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC
- I AM FARMS
Processor
- Organic Harvest Lab LLC
- Coosa Medical Manufacturing
- 1819 Labs LLC
- Jasper Development Group Inc.
Dispensary
- CCS of Alabama LLC
- GP6 Wellness LLC
- Capitol Medical LLC
- RJK Holdings AL LLC
Secure transporter
- Alabama Secure Transport LLC
- Tyler Van Lines LLC
- Pick Up My Things
- International Communications LLC
Testing lab
- Certus Laboratories
Following the awarding of the licences, chosen businesses will be inspected and given two weeks to submit their license fees. Businesses not awarded a license also have two weeks to request reconsideration.
Presentations for integrated facilities seeking licensing are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
