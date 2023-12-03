Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. College Football Playoff managers meet outside Chicago, facing the possibility of a conference-realignment induced tweak to how the field is set when the postseason system expands to 12 teams next year. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 College Football Playoff is set.

The Alabama Crimson Tide sit at No. 4 in the rankings after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

Michigan, Washington, and Texas were also selected to vie for the national championship.

No. 4 Alabama will play No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland is coming back for its 10th anniversary.
Andalusia’s Christmas in Candyland bigger and better than ever for 10th anniversary
ALEA State Trooper vehicle file photo
Friday morning crash in Autauga County claims the lives of 2 from Illinois
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
Alabama takes down #1 Georgia, wins the 2023 SEC Championship
A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday...
I-65 reopens near Prattville hours after multi-vehicle crash
Above normal temperatures are favored for much of the Lower 48 in December.
How December’s weather will look in Alabama

Latest News

Troy and Appalachian State squared off at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday to decide the...
Troy tops App State, wins the Sun Belt Championship
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
Alabama takes down #1 Georgia, wins the 2023 SEC Championship
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Could the mighty SEC possibly miss the College Football Playoff for the first time?
Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Georgia’s Carson Beck have elevated their team’s offenses
Saban, Smart talk quarterback play ahead of SEC Championship