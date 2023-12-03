Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 College Football Playoff is set.

The Alabama Crimson Tide sit at No. 4 in the rankings after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

Michigan, Washington, and Texas were also selected to vie for the national championship.

Final College Football Playoff rankings:



1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama@wsfa12news — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) December 3, 2023

No. 4 Alabama will play No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.