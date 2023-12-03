Alabama takes down #1 Georiga, wins the 2023 SEC Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - Alabama and Georgia met in Atlanta for the fourth time in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

It was everything a football fan could expect between the two SEC juggernauts. Alabama took the lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it again, beating the Bulldogs 27-24 and opening the door to a possible playoff bid.

After forcing Alabama to punt on their opening drive, the Bulldogs stormed down the field 83 yards en route to the endzone. After quarterback Carson Beck went 4/4 and 47 yards, Kendall Milton finished off the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run to give Georgia an early 7-0 lead.

Later, after forcing Georgia to a three and out, the Tide took over at midfield, looking to tie the game up. However, the Bulldog defense held Alabama to a Will Reichard 43-yard field goal. Reichard reached 533 career points with the field goal, which broke the record for most points in FBS history.

Early in the second quarter, after forcing another Georgia three and out, Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense retook the field. They found themselves looking at a 4th and 1 on the Georgia 21 and looked to keep the drive alive. Roydell Williams pounded his way through for a three-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, after a 10-yard offensive holding penalty pushed the Tide back to the Georgia 28, Milroe found Jam Miller open. Miller grabbed the ball and rumbled 28 yards into the endzone, giving Alabama their first lead of the afternoon.

With just over a minute remaining in the half, the Tide were looking at another big fourth down decision. Nick Saban opted to leave the offense out there to try and convert on 4th and 4, and Milroe came through again. Isaiah Bond broke loose from the coverage, and Milroe connected with him for a 22-yard gain. On the next play, the Tide found the endzone. Milroe hit Jermaine Burton in stride. Burton, with the assistance of his helmet, brought the ball down in the endzone, and Alabama was up by 10 with 48 seconds to go in the half.

At the half, Alabama led Georgia 17-7.

Both teams failed to build any momentum to start the second half. When the Bulldog offense came out for a second time, that changed.

Carson Beck connected with Arian Smith for 51 yards to get the drive going, and it looked like Georgia was going to add another touchdown to the scoreboard. However, the Alabama secondary had other plans, and the Bulldogs settled for a 34-yard field goal off the foot of Peyton Wooding, cutting the lead down to seven.

The Alabama defense came up with a big-time turnover late in the third quarter when Beck fumbled the ball. Alabama’s Trezmen Marshall came up with the ball, giving the Tide offense excellent field position on the Georgia 11-yard line.

The Bulldog defense did their job and kept the Tide out of the endzone, forcing another Reichard field goal. Reichard nailed the 28-yarder, and Alabama extended its lead to 10 points again.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, the Bulldog offense found their stride again after a 30-yard punt return by Anthony Evans III. On 3rd and 2, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold was called for pass interference, giving the Bulldogs a first down on the Alabama 16. Beck then connected with Ladd McConkey on the next play, putting Georgia on the Alabama one-yard line. He followed that up with a one-yard run into the endzone, and now, with just over 10 minutes remaining, the Bulldogs were within three.

The Crimson Tide answered right back. Milroe went 4 for 4, all to Isiah Bond, completing two passes for more than 10 yards. On the fourth pass, he connected with Bond, and it looked to be a touchdown. However, after a video review, Bond was ruled down at the half-yard line. Williams muscled his way into the endzone two plays later, giving the Crimson Tide back their 10-point lead with five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

With little time remaining, the Bulldog offense went to work. The Alabama defense looked to have the stop when the Bulldogs faced a 4th and 1 from their own 34, but Daijun Edwards broke loose for an 11-yard gain to keep the drive alive. A few plays later, Beck found Brock Bowers for a 19-yard gain, putting the Bulldogs in the Alabama 11.

After Kendall Milton got the Bulldogs to the Alabama one-yard line, the Crimson Tide defense was looking for a huge goal-line stand. They were successful three times, but on 4th and Goal, Kendall Milton broke through into the endzone, and suddenly, it was a three-point game again with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth.

Milroe took over when the Alabama offense hit the field after the Bulldog touchdown. He got the drive going with a 30-yard run. A few plays later, on second and long, he took off for nine yards, giving the Tide a first down to ice the game, and for the fourth time, Alabama took down the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.

