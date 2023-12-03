Advertise
Arkansas State, Northern Illinois to meet in 10th annual Camellia Bowl

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies will go head-to-head on Dec. 23 in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Andreya Ash
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023 Camellia Bowl matchup is set.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies will go head-to-head on Dec. 23 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN, and simulcast on ESPN+.

Arkansas State (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt) scored a Sun Belt Conference record 77 points in a win over Texas State in November. The 77 points were the third-most points scored by an FBS team in 2023.

Northern Illinois (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) brings the FBS’ sixth-ranked passing defense (163.9 pass yards per game) to Cramton Bowl and the 11th best in pass efficiency defense (114.4).

The Red Wolves are making their third appearance at the Camellia Bowl, having played in the game in 2017 and 2019.

The 2023 Camellia Bowl will be the second time Arkansas State and Northern Illinois have met in a bowl game. NIU defeated ASU 38-20 in the 2012 GoDaddy Bowl in Mobile.

Click here for tickets and more information.

