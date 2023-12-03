Advertise
Jax State to play in their first ever bowl game against Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State wide receiver Perry Carter (14) runs from a New Mexico State defender...
Jacksonville State wide receiver Perry Carter (14) runs from a New Mexico State defender during the Gamecocks game on Nov. 25, 2023.(Brandon Phillips/JSU)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in school history, Jacksonville State is going bowling.

In their first season as a Division 1 FBS team, the Gamecocks are going to the New Orleans Bowl to take on Louisiana.

Jax State was initially not eligible to play in a bowl since they are in their first year transitioning as an FBS team, despite winning eight games on the season. However, they are able to play in the New Orleans Bowl anyway due there not being enough eligible six-win teams this season.

Louisiana is 6-6 on the season, just cracking the win threshold for bowl eligibility.

The New Orleans Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 from the Superdome in New Orleans.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

