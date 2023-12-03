Montgomery’s SYLDI honors Rosa Parks and Recognizes 9 Women

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday, the Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute recognized nine women as part of its annual Rosa L. Parks Awards Gala.

The 2023 Rosa Parks Honorees include:

Vicky Bailey, former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy for Domestic Policy & International Affairs

Victory Brinker, Opera Vocalist

Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair & CEO, Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Collette Honorable, former Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Dr. Charlotte Morris, President, Tuskegee University

Nichole Francis Reynolds, Vice President & Global Head of Government Relations, Service Now

Dr. Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State

Sheron Rose, Executive Vice President, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Tonea Stewart, Actress and Educator

As part of the weekend celebration, some of the honorees participated in a roundtable discussion about the life and legacy of Mrs. Parks and toured Park’s former home on Cleveland Court.

Founder of the Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute, Doris Crenshaw, was a student of Parks’ when Parks ran the youth division of the NAACP. Crenshaw remembers meeting at Park’s apartment and helping people register to vote. She says it is important to recognize women who exemplify the purpose, fortitude, and strength of Parks.

“I honor women, because women were the wheel in the wheel of the boycott. And if you notice, women and youth around the world, all of the major movements have been headed, spearheaded, by women,” said Crenshaw.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell has proposed a bill that would make Dec. 1 a federal holiday. Crenshaw says she hopes to see more people join the effort to make that happen.

