SEC Championship: Alabama takes down No. 1 Georgia, wins record 11th SEC Championship

ATLANTA, Georgia. (WBRC) - In what was one of, if not the most, anticipated matchup of the season, the college football world was ready to watch the SEC Championship between two of the best teams in the country. No. 8 ranked Alabama were looking for their record 11th SEC title, while No. 1 Georgia were looking for their third conference title in a row. The game was carrying HIGH stakes as both teams are looking for a spot in the college football playoff.

The Tide is out for warmups and the Alabama side is packed!#RollTide | @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/2cEc1vqjTB — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) December 2, 2023

FIRST QUARTER:

No. 1 ranked Georgia kicked the ball off to begin the 2023 SEC Championship game. As Alabama took the field, starting RB Jase McClellan, as expected, was not on the field. Backup Alabama RB Roydell Williams took the field as RB1 for the game. The Bulldogs defense stepped up big on the first possession of the game, holding the Crimson Tide to just 3-plays on their opening drive of the game.

After the three-and-out, Georgia took the field for the first time of the game, beginning the drive on their own 17-yard line. Georgia QB Carson Beck found his favorite target Brock Bowers on the first play of the game for 23-yards and a quick Georgia 1st down. On the very next play, Beck connected with Dominic Lovett for 14 more yards and another Bulldog 1st down. After a 1st down run that went for 4-yards and a 2nd down pass that went for 5-yards, Beck called his own number on 3rd & 1 and took a carry for a Georgia 1st down.

After quickly moving the ball down the field, Georgia was looking to strike first. A Carson Beck pass to Ladd McConkey went for 15-yards, and then a Kendall Milton 3-yard run setup a 2nd & 7 on the Alabama 17-yard line. Then, on the very next play, Milton took the 17-yard carry into the end zone and quickly giving Georgia the lead.

After going three-and-out on their first possession of the game, Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense took the field looking to get some points on the board. However, the Georgia defense was not going to allow the Alabama offense any sort of wiggle room as the tried to move down the field. Roydell Williams took a 1st down carry for 6-yards before an incomplete 2nd down pass as the Tide were quickly looking at another 3rd down. On 3rd & 4, a Jalen Milroe pass intended for Jermaine Burton fell incomplete, and the Crimson Tide went three-and-out for the second time in as many possessions.

Georgia got the ball back in their possession halfway through the first quarter looking to expand their lead, but the Alabama defense held strong on their second defensive possession of the game. After losing 3-yards on 1st & 10, the Bulldogs saw their 2nd and 3rd down passes fall incomplete and quickly punted the ball away back to the Tide.

After a not so great punt from the Bulldogs, Alabama began their next drive on their own 49-yard line. The Crimson Tide ran the ball on the first six-plays of the drive, with Jalen Milroe taking three carries and RB Jam Miller taking three carries. Milroe and Miller ran the ball down the the Georgia 19-yard line, but the Crimson Tide offense stalled once they reached the red zone. A 2nd & 3 run from Jam Miller on the Georgia 19-yard line ended up being a 6-yard loss after Miller was tackled in the backfield, and a Jalen Milroe 3rd & 9 pass fell incomplete, setting up a 43-yard Will Reichard field-goal attempt. Reichard’s field-goal attempt was good, and it meant more than just points on the board for Alabama. With the field-goal conversion, Reichard became the all-time FBS leader in total points!

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

Georgia - 7

Alabama - 3

SECOND QUARTER:

After forcing another Georgia punt at the end of the 1st quarter, the Crimson Tide began their next drive on their own 8-yard line. The Tide offense saw an 8-yard run and a 9-yard pass on 1st and 2nd down and made their way up to the 28-yard line. After being flagged for an ineligible man down field on 1st down, Jalen Milroe connected with Jaylen Key for an 18-yard gain and across midfield to the Georgia 45-yard line after a facemask was called on the Bulldogs. After a 9-yard run from Roydell Williams on 1st down, Williams was taken down for a loss of 1-yard on the following play. Then, on 3rd & 2, Jalen Milroe took a carry for no-gain, and the Crimson Tide offense had a decision to make on the Georgia 21-yard line. The Tide decided to go for it, and handed it off to Roydell Williams who took the carry for 3-yards on 4th & 2, giving Alabama a crucial 4th-down conversion on the 2nd quarter. After a Jam Miller 4-yard rush that was brought back because of a holding call on the Crimson Tide, Alabama faced a 1st & 20 on the Georgia 28-yard line. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe took the snap and found an open Jam Miller who took the reception into the end zone, giving the Crimson Tide their first lead of the game.

After the Alabama touchdown, Georgia took the field for the first time of the 2nd quarter looking to retake the lead. The Bulldogs began the drive on their own 25-yard line after a touchback on the kickoff, and gained 4-yards on the first play of the drive. After another 4-yard rush on 2nd down, Georgia QB Carson Beck connected with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for 21-yards and a big 1st down for the Bulldogs. Georgia continued to dink and dunk their way down the field on the next few plays, and found themselves facing a 3rd & 6 on the Alabama 27-yard line. Beck called his own number on 3rd down, and rushed for 8-yards and a Bulldog first down. After entering the Alabama red zone, the Bulldogs offense stalled out as they called upon kicker Peyton Woodring to attempt a 45-yard field goal. However, the Bulldogs were called for a false start before the snap, and Woodring was now faced with a 50-yard field goal attempt that he saw go off the right upright as the Bulldogs left the field without putting any points on the board.

After the missed field goal from Woodring, the Crimson Tide began their next drive on their own 31-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Jalen Milroe looked down field for an open Jermaine Burton who was interfered with on the incomplete pass. After the 15-yard penalty, the Tide ran the ball on the next three plays with a 3-yard carry from Roydell Williams, a 6-yard carry from Jalen Milroe, and a 2-yard Jam Miller run on 3rd down that gave the Crimson Tide a fresh set of downs.

After three consecutive runs, Jalen Milroe’s 1st down pass intended for Kobe Prentice fell incomplete before being sacked for an 11-yard loss on 2nd down. On 3rd & 21, Milroe connected with Amari Niblack for a 17-yard gain, and the Crimson Tide were faced with another 4th-down decision in enemy territory. The Tide decided to go for it, and Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for 22-yards on 4th & 4, getting the Tide up to the Georgia 15-yard line. After a run for no gain on 1st & 10, Milroe found Jermaine Burton in the back of the end zone for an Alabama touchdown.

TD catch off the DOME 🙌



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/PhrGzbNe22 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 2, 2023

Now down 10, Georgia looked to score one more time at the end of the first half. However, the stout Alabama defense held strong as the Bulldogs were unable to move the ball at all.

HALFTIME:

Alabama - 17

Georgia - 7

THIRD QUARTER:

Georgia began the second half with the ball in their possession looking to get some sort of momentum moving their way after Alabama opened up a double digit lead at the end of the first half.

Carson Beck found Brock Bowers, who the Crimson Tide held to just two receptions in the first half, for a 4-yard gain on the first play of the half. Daijun Edwards then took an 8-yard carry for a Georgia first down up to the 37-yard line. After what looked like a promising start to the drive for the Bulldog offense, the Crimson Tide defense then stepped up big time on the following plays. After a two short passes, the Bulldogs faced themselves with a 3rd & 1 where the Crimson Tide defense stuffed Daijun Edwards in the backfield for a negative gain, forcing Georgia to punt the ball away once again.

After a big stop on defense, the Alabama offense looked to expand on their lead, but like the Alabama defense, the Georgia defense stepped up big on their own end. The Tide went for just 2-yards on 3-plays, and immediately punted the ball back to the Bulldogs after a drive that took just 1:01 off the clock.

After the punt, Georgia knew they had to do something to get the ball down the field, and that’s exactly what they did. On the first play of the drive, Carson Beck found an open Arian Smith for a massive 51-yard gain all the way down to the Alabama 19-yard line.

The Brock Bowers motion pulled Alabama out of position and Arian Smith zoomed by. pic.twitter.com/Ya3kjEheUI — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) December 2, 2023

After the huge gain, Kendall Milton took a carry for 3-yards before a 2nd down pass intended for Brock Bowers in the end zone was knocked down incomplete. Now facing a 3rd & 7 on the Tide 16-yard line, Georgia QB Carson beck rolled out of the pocket to his right but saw his pass be nearly intercepted in the middle of the field by Kristian Story. After the incomplete pass, Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring converted on a 34-yard field goal giving the Bulldogs points for the first time since the 1st quarter.

After the Georgia field goal, the Tide held a 7-point lead that they were looking to extend. After an incomplete pass and a short 2-yard run, the Tide were quickly looking at another 3rd down. On 3rd & 8, Jalen Milroe found Jermaine Burton for a 13-yard gain up to the Alabama 40-yard line. After a 5-yard run on 1st down, Georgia was called for a horse collar penalty on 2nd down, giving the Tide a fresh set of downs across midfield to the Georgia 45-yard line. After the penalty, Roydell Williams took the 1st down carry for 7-yards before an incomplete Jalen Milroe pass on 2nd down that was intended for Jermaine Burton in the end zone.

Then, on 3rd & 3, Jalen Milroe escaped the pocket and roll over Jalon Walker who was making the tackle and rush for a big gain, but officials ruled that Milroe was down on the play, much to the dismay of Crimson Tide fans in attendance.

After the Alabama punt, Georgia looked to tie the game 17-17 as the end of the third quarter was nearing. After a loss of 1-yard on 1st down, Carson Beck found Ladd McConkey for 8-yards on 2nd & 11. On 3rd & 3, Beck found his target again, this time connecting with Dillon Bell for 9-yards and a new set of downs. After a false start penalty on 1st & 10, Carson Beck was hit in the backfield and fumbled the ball which was recovered by Trezmen Marshall and the Alabama defense, setting them up with prime field position.

Starting their drive on the Georgia 11-yard line, the Crimson Tide knew they were sitting in prime position to extend their lead over the #1 team in the country. However, the Tide were unable to move the ball at all, and settled for a Will Reichard 28-yard field goal.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER:

Alabama - 20

Georgia - 10

FOURTH QUARTER:

After the Alabama field goal, Georgia got the ball back in their possession knowing that they had to get going quickly on offense. However, like a true Alabama defense, the Crimson Tide held strong and did not allow Georgia to go anywhere. The Bulldogs ran just 5-plays for a total of 10-yards and punted the ball away back to the tide. However, after the Georgia punt, the Tide also could not go anywhere on offense. Their drive saw them go for a total of 3-plays and 3-yards, and immediately punted the ball back away to the Bulldogs. On the punt return, Georgia returner Anthony Evans III returned the ball for 28-yard up to the Alabama 35-yard line, giving the Bulldogs fantastic field position.

After the Alabama punt, Georgia started their next possession with 11:48 remaining in the game down 20-10. After Kendall Milton took 1st and 2nd down carries for 5 and 3-yards, Carson Beck’s 3rd down pass that fell incomplete was negated due to a pass interference call on Terrion Arnold of Alabama, giving the Bulldogs a fresh set of downs. On 1st & 10, Beck connected with Ladd McConkey for 15-yards to the Alabama 1-yard line. After the 15-yard gain, Beck called his own number and took the 1-yard carry into the end zone for a massive Georgia touchdown.

Dawgs cut the lead to 3.



Watch live on CBS#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship



pic.twitter.com/Ng9KuZgRQE — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 2, 2023

After the Georgia touchdown, the Alabama offense constructed one of their best offensive possessions of the entire season.

Starting on their own 25-yard line, Jalen Milroe immediately connected with Isaiah Bond for a 21-yard gain. After a 9-yard Roydell Williams run, Milroe found Bond again, this time for 12-more yards up to the Georgia 45-yard line. Jam Miller then took consecutive carries, both for 4-yards, before Milroe found Isaiah Bond, yes again, for a gain of 13-yards on 3rd down. Then, on 1st & 10 from the Georgia 12-yard line, Jalen Milroe found, you guessed it, Isaiah Bond for an 11-yard gain to the Georgia 1-yard line. Then, two plays later, Roydell Williams took the carry in for a massive Alabama touchdown.

After the Alabama touchdown, the Georgia Bulldogs were not going to do down without a fight, as you would expect. With 5:47 remaioning in the game, Georgia had to put points on the board. Carson Beck found Brock Bowers for 9-yards on 1st down before the Bulldogs went for zero yards on their next two plays. Then, on 4th & 1 and the biggest play of the game, Carson Beck handed the ball to Daijun Edwards for an 11-yard gain and a huge 4th down conversion. Carson Beck was sacked for a loss of 11-yards on the next play, but a facemask penalty on Alabama kept the drive going for the Bulldogs. Carson Beck then found Mekhi Mews and Brock Bowers for 14 and 20-yards on the following plays, before finally making their way down to the Alabama 1-yard line. After three plays of not being able to punch it in from the 1-yard line, Kendall Milton finally punched it into the end zone for the Bulldogs.

Milton finds the end zone!



Once again, Georgia cuts the lead down to three. pic.twitter.com/Pvm6c00ouS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2023

However, it was a little too late for the Georgia Bulldogs after their late touchdown in the game. Despite scoring with over two minutes remaining in the game, Georgia was unable to hold the Tide on defense after Alabama was able to run the ball for 30-yards on 1st & 10, and then run the clock out after that. For the first time in 29 games, the Georgia Bulldogs looked up at the scoreboard and saw themselves on the losing end.

The Crimson Tide will learn their playoff fate Sunday, Dec. 3.

