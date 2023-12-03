Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are set to play in the Birmingham Bowl.

Who the 2023 Sun Belt Conference champions will face has not yet been announced, but Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones confirmed that the opponent will be from the ACC.

The game will kick off Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. CT. It will air on ABC.

