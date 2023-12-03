Advertise
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are set to play in the Birmingham Bowl.

Who the 2023 Sun Belt Conference champions will face has not yet been announced, but Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones confirmed that the opponent will be from the ACC.

The game will kick off Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. CT. It will air on ABC.

Click here for tickets and more information.

