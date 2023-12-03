Troy tops App State, wins the Sun Belt Championship

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy and Appalachian State squared off at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday to decide the Sun Belt Conference Champion.

Despite a slow start, Kimani Vidal and the Troy Trojans dominated the Mountaineers, taking a 49-23 victory to secure its second straight Sun Belt Championship.

The defenses dominated the majority of the first half. It was not until there were just over five and a half minutes remaining in the first half before any points appeared on the scoreboard.

The Trojans struck first when Kimani Vidal broke through for a seven-yard touchdown, giving the Trojans the lead. On the very next offensive possession, Vidal struck again. This time, he exploded for a 36-yard run into the endzone, putting the Trojans up by 14.

In the final minute of the half, App State struck back. The Mountaineers went 75 yards in nine plays. Quarterback Joey Aguilar connected with Dalton Stroman for a huge 40-yard gain early in the drive, and Kanye Roberts closed things out with a one-yard touchdown run to cut the Trojan lead in half.

At the half, Troy led Appt State 14-7.

App State opened up the second half the same way it closed the first. It took 11 plays to move the ball 82 yards, and it was Roberts once again who broke through into the endzone to tie the game up at 14.

The Trojans answered right back on the ensuing drive. After a few short runs by Vidal, Watson connected with Chris Lewis for a 51-yard touchdown pass, putting the Trojans right back in front.

Disaster struck for the Trojan special teams after the defense forced a quick three and out on the ensuing drive. Jabre Barber lost the ball on the punt return, and it was recovered by Trenton Yowe for App State on the Troy 24-yard line.

With the short field, the Trojan defense faced the tough task of keeping App State out of the endzone, and they did just that. The Mountaineers were forced to settle for a 41-yard field goal, making it a four-point game.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Troy run game flexed their muscles. The Trojans ran the ball in 10 straight plays. Vidal broke loose for 32 yards, and two plays later, he broke through into the endzone, further extending the Trojan lead as the clock ticked down.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Troy special teams came up with a huge play. The App State kick returner fumbled the ball. Don Callis scooped it up and took it 10 yards to the house, giving Troy a commanding 18-point lead.

App State wasn’t done yet when the offense came back out. In a long drive that took over five minutes off the clock, the Mountaineers were able to find the endzone again. It wasn’t an easy task. On 2nd and goal, Aguilar fumbled the ball. However, Eli Wilson recovered it for an App State touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt failed, and it was now a 12-point game.

Vidal added another touchdown late in the game for the Trojans, securing back-to-back Sun Belt Championships for the boys from Troy.

The Trojans will now wait to see where the bowl selection committee places them to close on the season on Sunday afternoon.

