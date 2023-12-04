3 Fever football teams vying for state titles this week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Fever teams will be vying for state titles this week.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Montgomery Catholic flag football team will compete in the state finals at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This is the flag football team’s third season and first time making it to the finals. They will play Wenonah.

On Friday, two Fever football teams will compete for championships inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. At 11 a.m., the Montgomery Catholic Knights will face Cherokee County in the 4A state final. The is the Knights’ first appearance in the finals since 2020, where they lost to Fyffe in the 3A state championship.

At 3 p.m., the Reeltown Rebels will face Fyffe in the 2A state championship. The Rebels hit a last second field goal in the state semifinals to win the game against B.B. Comer. This will be the Rebels’ first trip to the finals since 2009, where they won over Clay County.

