Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl
Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland is coming back for its 10th anniversary.
Andalusia’s Christmas in Candyland bigger and better than ever for 10th anniversary
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
Alabama takes down #1 Georgia, wins the 2023 SEC Championship

Latest News

Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands
It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones