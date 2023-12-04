Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Character in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot and killed during police standoff

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Road and found 32-year-old Joseph...
Authorities were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Road and found 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson barricaded in the home and a standoff began.
By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Goodson, a central character in the S-Town podcast, was shot and killed by police during a standoff with authorities just after midnight Sunday.

Woodstock Police and Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched the investigation concerning an officer-involved shooting in Woodstock.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Road and found 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson barricaded in the home and a standoff began.

During the course of the incident, Goodson showed a gun at officers. He was shot by police and later died.

Jeff Dodson, the Mayor of Woodstock, released the following statement:

Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl
Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland is coming back for its 10th anniversary.
Andalusia’s Christmas in Candyland bigger and better than ever for 10th anniversary
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
Alabama takes down #1 Georgia, wins the 2023 SEC Championship

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Two dead after small plane crashes near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.
Max Credit Union Financial Advisor Ken Peavy is in studio to answer your financial questions.
Ask the Financial Expert: Part 1
The Prattville Ballet and students of C.J.'s Dance Factory will bring the Nutcracker to the...
Prattville's Nutcracker Ballet
Max Credit Union Financial Advisor Ken Peavy is in studio to answer your financial questions.
Ask the Financial Expert: Part 2