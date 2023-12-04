Character in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot and killed during police standoff

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Goodson, a central character in the S-Town podcast, was shot and killed by police during a standoff with authorities just after midnight Sunday.

Woodstock Police and Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched the investigation concerning an officer-involved shooting in Woodstock.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Road and found 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson barricaded in the home and a standoff began.

During the course of the incident, Goodson showed a gun at officers. He was shot by police and later died.

Jeff Dodson, the Mayor of Woodstock, released the following statement:

“I know that everyone wants answers and details, myself included. Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast. Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many.”

Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office.

