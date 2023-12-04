Advertise
East Alabama Medical Center says flu cases are “sky rocketing”

By Justin Brown
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Prime flu season in the United States is typically between the months of December and February. East Alabama Medical Center says cases in east Alabama typically peak in January.

Registered nurse, Blake McClellan, says cases are already increasing.

“Our numbers are starting to skyrocket, as well as some other respiratory viruses. We do see a great influx of these cases,” said McClellan.

During this time of year, with holiday events and football playoffs, pharmacists and nurses recommend staying inside if you’re not feeling well.

McClellan also recommends cleaning commonly used areas.

“I would also say cleaning commonly used surfaces with Lysol or any disinfection product. Again, keeping your hands washed. If you’re sick, say you’re coughing, maybe running a fever. Remember we did the six feet rule with COVID. Keep a good distance away from people, if you can,” said McClellan.

During this time of year, there are many other viruses that are transmitted easily in cold weather.

McClellan says just because you have symptoms, doesn’t mean you have the flu.

“We test for RSV, flu, COVID - a lot of other common cold viruses. Even if you do have a cough or some fever or chills, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have the flu, but you do have some sort of virus that could be affecting your body,” said McClellan.

Roger Burnett owns Thomas Pharmacy in Opelika. He says some of the lessons we learned growing up are still good ways to stay healthy.

“Well, the things that your grandmother taught you are probably still true. Plenty of rest, fluids, eat right. Make sure you’re drinking your fluids, wash your hands frequently,” said Burnett.

If you have flu-like symptoms, there are many over-the-counter medicines you can take. McClellan recommends you see your primary care doctor before you make a trip to the ER.

