First Alert: Quiet workweek with more showers, storms returning soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Waking up early on Monday is hard enough, but foggy conditions could impact your morning commute! Give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to as reduced visibility is possible thanks to weekend wet weather leaving most surfaces wet. Even though we did not get a ton of sunshine yesterday, more of it is expected to make a comeback today... highs will warm into the low, mid and upper 60s across central and south Alabama as clouds clear out and sunnier conditions take over.

The work and school week ahead is looking dry and mainly sunny; temperatures will be trending cooler starting tomorrow.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Another cold front will sweep across the state Tuesday, that will usher in even colder conditions by Wednesday. Highs will struggle to warm into the mid to upper 50s midweek, even under ample sunshine. Lows will dip around the freezing mark Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

More sunshine this workweek, but rain and possible storms look to return by the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures start to rise by the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs will go from the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday, back into the middle to upper 60s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will hover in the 30s and 40s during this time period.

Dry conditions are expected through the end of the week, but long range forecast models indicate that our next rain maker is set to arrive sometime between Saturday the 9th and Sunday the 10th of December. Due to this, low-end rain chances have been added for the upcoming weekend as rain and possible storms could move back into Alabama’s forecast.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.