Linden firefighter dies from ALS

MARENGO, Ala. (WSFA) - Steven Diehl from Linden died at the age of 52 after battling ALS.

Firefighters are twice as likely to die from the disease that affects the nervous system, causing the loss of muscle control.

Steven’s wife, Michelle, would describe her husband as brave, strong, and a fighter.

Diehl had a servant’s heart. He was a decorated firefighter, a member of the Honor Guard, and a paramedic.

His most recent job was as the Captain of Training for the Linden Fire Department.

While on duty, Diehl’s colleagues began to notice signs and symptoms relating to ALS.

He passed away on November 18th, but in that time, he was able to see his daughter get married in Florida.

“It was really important for us to make her wedding and for us to be there. That was the last big trip we took all together. We did the ALS walk in September,” said Michelle.

Both Diehl and his wife advocated for more research on ALS. Michelle says there needs to be a focus on first responders.

“Getting all the firefighters who have been affected with ALS and track how fast and how slow progressed, I know Steve progressed pretty fast,” said Diehl.

While their time was cut short, Michelle and their son Jeremiah will cherish their beautiful time together.

“He wanted me to be happy, and it was okay to be happy to be there for my grandkids and just to remember him and love him and be there for our son,” said Michelle.

A celebration of life will take place on December 30th at Linden Baptist church. The honor guard, 1st responder walk-through, firefighter bell, and last tone out will occur.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.