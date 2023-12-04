Advertise
Looking ahead to Decatur's predetermination hearing for the officers involved in Steve Perkins' death

Steve Perkins is seen
Steve Perkins is seen(Photo provided)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - All eyes will be on Decatur where the fate of four police officers will be decided. They could be suspended or even fired for their role in the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

After weeks of investigating, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion has said that he believes his officers violated department procedure during that incident, recommending disciplinary actions be taken.

RELATED: Decatur city leaders effort ban on nighttime repossessions after police killing of Steve Perkins

We don’t know what policies were violated, but there’s a chance that may be revealed at tomorrow’s hearing. We may also find out the identity of the four officers who were involved in the shooting.

For weeks, supporters of Steve Perkins have been calling for the officers to be fired, and prosecuted.

The hearing has also been a lightning rod for controversy. Ahead of the hearing, Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper became the focal point of controversy.

In a letter that was leaked to the public, Pepper said he felt public pressure was influencing the investigation.

RELATED: Man killed in Decatur officer-involved shooting, family releases statement

He revealed that an outside legal expert recommended firing two officers, and said he does not agree.

In the letter, he states quote “The city of Decatur would like to jump to conclusions and terminate those involved when at this time, there is zero presumption of criminal wrongdoing.”

Tomorrow’s hearing only deals with possible on-the-job discipline. Whether or not there are criminal charges is up to the Morgan County District Attorney. That investigation isn’t complete.

We’ll be here for the hearing and have coverage all day Monday.

