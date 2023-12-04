Advertise
Montgomery Whitewater celebrates holiday season with calendar full of events

Montgomery Whitewater Park
Montgomery Whitewater Park(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery Whitewater Park announced a lineup of family-friendly outdoor holiday events and a toy drive to support the work of local day shelter Mercy House and the YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s Safety Around Water program.

Santa will arrive on Saturday by a raft guided down the competition channel by his trusted team of kayaking reindeer and elves. Saturday is also the inaugural Cousin Eddy’s 5k, Grinch Chaser Fun-run & Polar Plunge will thrill and chill the adventurous.

On Fridays, December 8 & 15, kids can make “reindeer food,” write letters to Santa, and make crafts in Santa’s workshop in the Christmas Village. The grown-ups can raise holiday toasts on Tacky Sweater Trivia nights at Eddy’s Restaurant on Thursdays, December 7, 14 & 21.

The park will also host holiday movie nights, live performances, popcorn, smores, and hot chocolate.

Park admission, Christmas Village, and movies on the lawn are free to the public. Registration fees apply for the 5k and Grinch Chaser. A schedule of events is available here and is regularly updated with new events and details.

