No Burn order fully lifted for Alabama

All burn restrictions have been lifted in Alabama, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
All burn restrictions have been lifted in Alabama, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All burn restrictions have been lifted in Alabama, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Burn permits will be issued as normal by the AFC.

11 counties in northeast Alabama had been under a “no burn” order since it was issued by Gov. Ivey on Nov. 9. These 11 counties will remain under a “fuel advisory,” meaning extra safety precautions are required during burning because of the abnormally dry conditions.

These 11 counties remain under a “fuel advisory.”
These 11 counties remain under a “fuel advisory.”(Source: Alabama Forestry Commission)

“Although we still have not received enough rain to eliminate drought conditions in all areas of the state, we are beginning to see a wetter pattern,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “With higher humidities and good recovery occurring at night from dew fall, surface fuels have moved out of critical fire danger thresholds and the chance of significant wildfire potential has decreased across the state.”

Any agricultural or silvicultural fire more than a quarter-acre in size requires a permit from the AFC. Burn permits may be obtained by calling (800) 392-5679.

Burning without a permit is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and/or up to a $3,000 fine.

To learn more about the services provided by the AFC, contact any county office or click here.

