Pike Road teacher shares lessons on love and adoption

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) – The Merritt family’s hearts are full of love with their daughter finally home. After a years-long adoption journey, Sara Peyton, originally from Colombia, has settled in with her family: brothers Eli and Easton, mother Kayla, and father Peyton.

“My husband is adopted, and that’s why we named her after him,” Kayla said. “We knew when we got married that adoption would be a part of our story, and after two boys, we needed a girl in our home.”

The journey to get the sweet little girl from Colombia to Pike Road was a long and complex process made even more difficult amid the pandemic. But finally, in 2022, they got the call to come pick up Sara Peyton. Mom and Dad left the boys with their grandparents while they traveled to the country. Easton was only in kindergarten, and it was his first time away from his parents for so long.

“The boys stayed back with family because they were at school at that time, and we were gone for a week and a half,” Kayla said, “it was exciting, but it was also hard for all of us.”

When they returned from Colombia, Easton was excited to tell his parents about his new book on adoption. His kindergarten teacher, Laura Traylor, did what educators do best and took this topic and turned it into a teaching moment. She bought books for the entire class with a special message inside for Sara Peyton.

“When we all learned about the journey and Sara Peyton, they had a lot of questions. They want to know everything and everything,” Traylor said, “I ran across this book {” Love is all around the World”} and it was just a perfect explanation about how love is all around the world, and it doesn’t matter where you go, you can find love.”

This book and kind gesture were a sweet reminder that life is full of chapters and, if you’re lucky enough, full of love and good teachers. Like most good teachers, Mrs. Traylor is no longer teaching kindergarten. She was promoted to serve as Pike Road Schools’ new math coach. But, with this book, the Merritt family says no matter where she goes or what she does, she will always be family.

“I hope Mrs. Traylor knows how amazing she is. Not just for what she did for Easton but for the entire class,” Kayla Merritt said. “It was just so heartwarming, and I just love you.”

