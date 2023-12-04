Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pike Road teacher shares lessons on love and adoption

Life is full of chapters and, if you’re lucky enough, full of love and good teachers like...
Life is full of chapters and, if you’re lucky enough, full of love and good teachers like Laura Traylor.(WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) – The Merritt family’s hearts are full of love with their daughter finally home. After a years-long adoption journey, Sara Peyton, originally from Colombia, has settled in with her family: brothers Eli and Easton, mother Kayla, and father Peyton.

“My husband is adopted, and that’s why we named her after him,” Kayla said. “We knew when we got married that adoption would be a part of our story, and after two boys, we needed a girl in our home.”

The journey to get the sweet little girl from Colombia to Pike Road was a long and complex process made even more difficult amid the pandemic. But finally, in 2022, they got the call to come pick up Sara Peyton. Mom and Dad left the boys with their grandparents while they traveled to the country. Easton was only in kindergarten, and it was his first time away from his parents for so long.

“The boys stayed back with family because they were at school at that time, and we were gone for a week and a half,” Kayla said, “it was exciting, but it was also hard for all of us.”

When they returned from Colombia, Easton was excited to tell his parents about his new book on adoption. His kindergarten teacher, Laura Traylor, did what educators do best and took this topic and turned it into a teaching moment. She bought books for the entire class with a special message inside for Sara Peyton.

“When we all learned about the journey and Sara Peyton, they had a lot of questions. They want to know everything and everything,” Traylor said, “I ran across this book {” Love is all around the World”} and it was just a perfect explanation about how love is all around the world, and it doesn’t matter where you go, you can find love.”

This book and kind gesture were a sweet reminder that life is full of chapters and, if you’re lucky enough, full of love and good teachers. Like most good teachers, Mrs. Traylor is no longer teaching kindergarten. She was promoted to serve as Pike Road Schools’ new math coach. But, with this book, the Merritt family says no matter where she goes or what she does, she will always be family.

“I hope Mrs. Traylor knows how amazing she is. Not just for what she did for Easton but for the entire class,” Kayla Merritt said. “It was just so heartwarming, and I just love you.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl
Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland is coming back for its 10th anniversary.
Andalusia’s Christmas in Candyland bigger and better than ever for 10th anniversary
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
Alabama takes down #1 Georgia, wins the 2023 SEC Championship

Latest News

Jenna Runge is celebrating 10 years as an educator.
Eclectic Elementary School teacher shares joy of the holidays with students
Jenna Runge is celebrating 10 years as an educator.
Eclectic Elementary School teacher says kindergarten is ‘magical’
Less than 20% of third graders expected to be held back through Alabama Literacy Act
State superintendent says 2023 had best school year start in years