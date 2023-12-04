Advertise
Two dead after small plane crashes near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon, according to Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road. He confirms two people died in the crash. The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

