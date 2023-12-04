Two dead after small plane crashes near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon, according to Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road. He confirms two people died in the crash. The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.