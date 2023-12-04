Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Vehicle crashes into Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville

The store is closed until further notice.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is on hold for Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville after a vehicle crashed into the building overnight.

Prattville police believe the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

There were no major injuries reported, but the driver was taken to Baptist South for observation.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the jewelry store said operations will be interrupted briefly for repairs.

Police say they have no reason to believe the crash was an attempt to break into the jewelry store.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl
Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland is coming back for its 10th anniversary.
Andalusia’s Christmas in Candyland bigger and better than ever for 10th anniversary
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
Alabama takes down #1 Georgia, wins the 2023 SEC Championship

Latest News

Julia Avant hits the slide at Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland
Julia Avant hits the slide at Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland
Life is full of chapters and, if you’re lucky enough, full of love and good teachers like...
Pike Road teacher shares lessons on love and adoption
Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Character in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot and killed during police standoff
WSFA Reporter Julia Avant speaks with Kiley Spears, Exec. Director of Meredith's Miracles,...
Christmas in Candyland: Meredith's Miracles