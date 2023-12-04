Warning from father of teen who took his own life after being sextorted online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grieving dad is hoping the story of his son’s loss and traumatic last few hours can be a warning to us as parents of teens, and prevent another tragedy like the one his family is now enduring.

“Coming up on that one-year anniversary, it’s another day, that’s all it is, another day, but that day will be difficult, it will be hard,” says Brian Montgomery, a father whose life changed completely, and with no warning, one year ago.

“It was a normal day, there was nothing out of place, nothing out of line,” Montgomery says.

After an afternoon of hunting, Brian came in to eat dinner with his wife and three of their four children as they always did, caught up on their days, and a few hours later everyone went to bed ready to get up and head to school and work for another day.

But tragedy struck the next morning when Brian’s wife went to wake up their oldest son, 16-year-old Walker. ”At first she thought maybe he was playing a joke on her, he was laying on his bed,” Brian says of his wife’s reaction to finding Walker had taken his own life. “She called to him and he didn’t move. Then she walked and saw him - the best I can describe is chaos. That’s a scene I don’t really like to think back through. I do occasionally, but that instant - you can’t imagine. A lot of things are like a bad dream from that moment forward, nothing made sense.”

Brian says in the blur of trauma and grief consuming his family, Brian’s mind immediately turned to Walker’s phone - could the answers to what happened between bedtime and the next morning be on there?

It would take almost two months and the help of FBI forensic experts to track down the answer, and what the Montgomery family found has shaped their mission to warn other teens and families.

Walker’s family now believes he responded to an Instagram chat request from someone he thought was an attractive teen girl around midnight, and what began as a chat about school and life transitioned into something else when the girl asked if Walker wanted to video chat.

“That lead to a sexual encounter between her and Walker,” Montgomery explains. “Like I said, what he thought he was looking at was an attractive young girl and he’s a 16-year-old with a strong sex drive, and what he didn’t know is they were recording him with a secondary device from the other side. So he was being recorded and very quickly after that conversation was over, that encounter was over, they came back to Walker and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this video, and we’re fixing to send it to everybody if you don’t pay us $1,000.’”

Over the next two hours, the scammers investigators have traced to an IP address in Nigeria, pressured Walker to pay, even when he told them he had no money, then began to send him screenshots making it look like they were sending the video to his contacts one by one.

“At this point the panic goes up another level,” Brian explains. “Because it’s not just a threat, the video is gone [out] as far as Walker’s concerned. They finally get to Walker’s mom, in that sending of the messages, and Walker says, ‘Well, I’m going to kill myself.’ I always try to - that point of the conversation - you try to imagine somebody on the other end of that having some humanity and going ,‘You know what, we’re fixing to cross a line here that we can’t come back from.’ Their response was, ‘Go ahead, because you’re already dead anyway.’ That was about two in the morning, at some point between then and the next morning when we found him, he had gone into my office in a safe, which he had the combination to because we always hunted together. Walker was the last kid in the world you would think would take his own life. He was at the end of that line, in that respect. But he took a handgun out of that safe, went back up to his room, and took his own life.”

As his family processed the pain of this loss, Brian faced a choice between focusing on vengeance, or trying to find a purpose in the unthinkable.

“To see the pain that it’s caused, that’s a tough decision to make,” Brian says.

Brian and his family chose to tell Walker’s story to warn parents of other teens, especially boys, who often may not see sextortion as a major threat.

“We don’t protect against things we don’t know, and we didn’t know. What we found was is that majority of parents didn’t know. Nobody sounded the alarm that, ‘Hey, you need to be paying attention to this because this can have grave consequences.’ I trusted Walker. It’s not Walker, it’s not your kid necessarily, because you’ve probably done a pretty good job raising them and having them aware of what’s around them. What you can’t trust are the people that technology gives them access to. Our story is simply evidence of that. Walker went to bed that night thinking he had it under control, until he didn’t. So understand the things you’re doing on your phone and participating in may seem innocent, may seem like things everybody’s doing, but it’s not innocent. There’s a group of people out there that want to hurt you, that want to destroy your life.”

After a year of talking to parents and teens, here’s what Walker’s family wants you to know and consider for your family:

First, come up with a firm set of rules for using technology in your home, especially as your teen gets their first smartphone.

Brian says he recommends keeping those phones charging in your room at night.

“I’m not prying on my kids cell phone every night, but the expectation that ‘what could mom or dad see,’ plus the prohibition of it being in a private place gives us some protection.”

Second, have a conversation with your kids about what they’re sharing on social media or group texts - what’s allowed and what’s out of bounds.

“I really want teens to pause. Before they share some of the things they share, before they participate in some of the things that revolve around technology. To understand the devastating consequences it can have.”

Third - have an escape valve, or a friend pre-arranged that your teen knows they can call at anytime with any crisis, and know that before one comes.

“If you find yourself in this situation, who’s a friend? It may not be mom and daddy, and that’s OK. As long as it relieves the pressure, that’s all I care about. Get me to the next day, because the next day in the daylight, we can work through it. But in the midst of the darkness and the pressure, that’s when bad things happen.”

Finally, the Montgomery’s are lobbying for the passage of the Kids Online Safety Act to put in more guardrails on the algorithms that govern what your teen sees in their social media feed.

“We don’t want an industry producing a product that causes harms,” Montgomery says. “But we’ve got one, and we’re letting it run completely unregulated today.”

For Walker’s family, it is their faith that has allowed them to move forward this year and trust there is a purpose in his loss beyond the tragedy of one year ago.

“I get messages all the time from people that, ‘Hey, my kid is going through this, or has just gone through this, what do we do, where do we go, how do we deal with it?’ From that to people watching our lives and asking, ‘How are you standing up to this pressure?’ And the answer’s always the same - we’re just following where God takes us.”

That faith extends to Brian’s health. He just learned in September he’s battling stage 4 colon cancer and is going through chemo treatments now before a surgery early next year.

“A man wants to live a life where he leaves a legacy of helping as many people as possible,” Brian says. “And whatever God chooses to do with that, if He chooses to allow us to be used by Him, I don’t know what else I can ask for in life.”

