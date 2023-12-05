Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 shot on Montgomery’s Woodley Road Tuesday afternoon

An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000...
An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Woodley Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Woodley Road, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the Petro Plus gas station on Woodley Road near the Boulevard around 4 p.m. On scene, they found two men, one in life-threatening condition.

Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

A motive and suspect have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

This week, companies are applying for a license to work in all five areas of the business.
Presentations continue for 5 highly-sought Alabama medical cannabis business licenses
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
Alabama celebrates after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game...
Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl