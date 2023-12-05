2 shot on Montgomery’s Woodley Road Tuesday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Woodley Road, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the Petro Plus gas station on Woodley Road near the Boulevard around 4 p.m. On scene, they found two men, one in life-threatening condition.

Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

A motive and suspect have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

