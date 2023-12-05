Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas

A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without...
A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without homes.
By KCNC Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND RANCH, Colo. (KCNC) - A 9-year-old is not letting the grief of losing her dog take over. Instead, she is using her story and the holiday season to give back to pets without homes in her community.

It was around Christmas last year when Milly Kukuczka lost her best friend, the dog she had since she was a baby.

“She was a border collie mix and her name was Bella,” Milly said.

Her mom Ashley Kukuczka said it’s been hard to watch her daughter struggle with losing Bella.

This Christmas, Milly decided to help other pets.

“I thought it was sad that pets didn’t have owners, especially around the holidays,” Milly said.

Her mom said when she and her husband asked Milly for her Christmas list, she went into her art room and came out with a flyer for a “pet drive donation.”

Her parents reached out to a local animal shelter called the Denver Dumb Friends League, who shared the pet drive on social media. Soon, the community jumped in to help.

“We’ve partnered with our gym and with her school we’ve set boxes up there. I’m collecting some at my work. My husband’s collecting some at his work,” Kukuczka said.

Milly wants to collect as many toys, food and pet supplies as she can.

“Just make sure that every pet feels love even if they don’t have a home on Christmas,” Kukuczka said.

Milly says that even though she is “little,” she can still “make a big difference.”

The pet drive runs through Dec. 21.

Milly will deliver the items to the Denver Dumb Friends League so the pets can get their presents in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
More sunshine this workweek, but rain and possible storms look to return by the weekend!
First Alert: Quiet workweek with more showers, storms returning soon
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Amy Robach, left, and T. J. Holmes appear the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation on May...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they didn’t cheat on spouses, were already divorcing
FILE - A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is introducing...
CVS Health lays out changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free
Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Man in ‘S-Town’ podcast shot and killed during police standoff