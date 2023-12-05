Advertise
American Airlines plans to increase direct flights from Dallas to Montgomery

American Airlines is planning to expand its services to the Montgomery Regional Airport.
American Airlines is planning to expand its services to the Montgomery Regional Airport. (Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - American Airlines is planning to expand its services to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The airline says it will increase the number of daily departures from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport directly to MGM to three starting summer 2024.

This is a part of the airline’s plan to increase service out of DFW on domestic and international routes, and add new cities and more flights to more than 35 destinations next year.

“We’re thrilled to offer more seats than ever before to our local and connecting customers at DFW next summer, said Jim Moses, American’s Senior Vice President of DFW Hub Operations.

Since May 2023, every flight to every destination nonstop from DFW on American gives customers the option to choose between at least two classes of service.

American Airlines also offers direct flights from MGM to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C.

