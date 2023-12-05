The best meteor shower of the year peaks this month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Arguably the best and most anticipated meteor shower of the year will peak later this month. The Geminid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-December and is known for incredible displays.

The Geminids are right up there with August’s Perseids in terms of popularity, reliability and the number of meteors you’ll see.

Under ideal and perfect conditions the Geminids can produce well over 100 meteors each hour. However, most hours you’ll see less than that number -- more like 40 to 80 meteors each hour.

That’s still an incredible number of meteors that makes viewing the Geminids more than worth your time, effort and planning. Trust me!

The peak in 2023 will be December 13-14, which is next Wednesday into Thursday. The absolute peak is right around 2 a.m. local time on December 14th. That entire night will act as the peak though for viewing purposes.

Peak isn’t the only time you’ll see Geminids zipping across the night sky. The shower actually runs from November 19th all the way to Christmas Eve. So be sure to look out for any Geminids while out and about in the evening or night.

Geminids are known for being whiteish-yellow, bright and very fast movers. They will appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini in the eastern sky. But you do not need to look solely towards the east to see the Geminids as they will be viewable all across the night sky.

Some good news for those interested in viewing the peak of the Geminids this year is that the moon will only be 1% illuminated on the 13th and 4.5% illuminated on the 14th. A lack of moonlight means much easier viewing of meteors.

If you plan on venturing out to see the peak of the Geminids next Wednesday night, I have some helpful tips for you:

Head out to a safe place away from city light pollution

Ensure you have a view of the sky in all directions

Take pillows, blankets and wear comfortable clothing

Give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust to total darkness

Avoid looking at electronics so your eyes can adjust

Look up, enjoy and have fun!

