Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

The best meteor shower of the year peaks this month

The Geminids are a can’t-miss meteor shower each year
A generic photo of a meteor shower.
A generic photo of a meteor shower.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Arguably the best and most anticipated meteor shower of the year will peak later this month. The Geminid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-December and is known for incredible displays.

The Geminids are right up there with August’s Perseids in terms of popularity, reliability and the number of meteors you’ll see.

Under ideal and perfect conditions the Geminids can produce well over 100 meteors each hour. However, most hours you’ll see less than that number -- more like 40 to 80 meteors each hour.

The Geminids put on a great show every December.
The Geminids put on a great show every December.(WSFA 12 News)

That’s still an incredible number of meteors that makes viewing the Geminids more than worth your time, effort and planning. Trust me!

The peak in 2023 will be December 13-14, which is next Wednesday into Thursday. The absolute peak is right around 2 a.m. local time on December 14th. That entire night will act as the peak though for viewing purposes.

Peak isn’t the only time you’ll see Geminids zipping across the night sky. The shower actually runs from November 19th all the way to Christmas Eve. So be sure to look out for any Geminids while out and about in the evening or night.

More than 100 meteors can be seen each hour under ideal conditions during the shower's peak.
More than 100 meteors can be seen each hour under ideal conditions during the shower's peak.(WSFA 12 News)

Geminids are known for being whiteish-yellow, bright and very fast movers. They will appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini in the eastern sky. But you do not need to look solely towards the east to see the Geminids as they will be viewable all across the night sky.

Some good news for those interested in viewing the peak of the Geminids this year is that the moon will only be 1% illuminated on the 13th and 4.5% illuminated on the 14th. A lack of moonlight means much easier viewing of meteors.

If you plan on venturing out to see the peak of the Geminids next Wednesday night, I have some helpful tips for you:

  • Head out to a safe place away from city light pollution
  • Ensure you have a view of the sky in all directions
  • Take pillows, blankets and wear comfortable clothing
  • Give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust to total darkness
  • Avoid looking at electronics so your eyes can adjust
  • Look up, enjoy and have fun!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
More sunshine this workweek, but rain and possible storms look to return by the weekend!
First Alert: Quiet workweek with more showers, storms returning soon

Latest News

The workweek will be dry before rain and storms arrive for the weekend.
Cool, dry week for Central Alabama
Tyler's Tuesday morning forecast
Tyler's Tuesday morning forecast
More sunshine this workweek, but rain and possible storms look to return by the weekend!
First Alert: Quiet workweek with more showers, storms returning soon
Happy Monday... Amanda has an updated look at your forecast, which includes fog early but...
Happy Monday... Amanda has an updated look at your forecast!