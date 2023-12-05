Advertise
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building

Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building Sunday night.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building Sunday night.

Prattville police believe the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

There were no major injuries reported, but the driver was taken to Baptist South for observation.

Police say they have no reason to believe the crash was an attempt to break into the jewelry store.

No further information has been made available at this time.

