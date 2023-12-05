Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building Sunday night.

Prattville police believe the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

There were no major injuries reported, but the driver was taken to Baptist South for observation.

Police say they have no reason to believe the crash was an attempt to break into the jewelry store.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.