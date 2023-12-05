Advertise
City of Prattville celebrates the holiday season with tree, ice skating rink, parade

Christmas in downtown Prattville
Christmas in downtown Prattville(WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -The Christmas season is officially underway in Prattville!

It all kicked off when the City officially brought its Christmas tree to life. The 35-foot tree sits right in the center of downtown Prattville, which will also be the setting for Prattville’s Christmas Parade Friday night. Lights, marching bands, dancers, candy, beads, and trinkets will be abundant as the parade travels through downtown Prattville. The parade starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

The City of Prattville brought back its “ice” skating rink this year at Spillway Park. The cost is $5 per person for 30 minutes and includes skates.

Find details on all of Prattville’s Christmas events and activities here.

