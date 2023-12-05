Advertise
Convicted California sex offender charged with human trafficking involving Tuscaloosa minor

Efon Guiseppe Carter
Efon Guiseppe Carter(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A convicted sex offender from California was arrested after an investigation revealed he was communicating with a minor in Tuscaloosa, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

A two-month investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Efon Guiseppe Carter, of Los Angeles.

Carter is charged with first-degree human trafficking, production of obscene material depicting a person under the age of 17 engaged in obscene acts, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

Investigators say they received information that Carter was using social media and text messaging to communicate with a minor in Tuscaloosa.

Carter was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Nov. 25.

In accordance with Aniah’s Law, Carter is being held with no bond on the human trafficking charge.

A cash bond of $20,000 was set for the remaining three charges.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

