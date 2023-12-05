Cool, dry week for Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cooler weather has arrived in Alabama this morning. It’ll stay relatively cool for the rest of the workweek with highs in the 50s and 60s. It’ll also be dry with high clouds south of Montgomery today, some early day clouds north tomorrow and increasing clouds Thursday afternoon.

Plenty of sun today with highs in the lower 60s. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will reach the lower 60s today, the middle 50s tomorrow and the upper 50s on Thursday. The temperature drop tomorrow comes courtesy of a dry cold frontal passage tonight. Lows will be chilly in the upper 30s tonight, just below freezing tomorrow night and in the upper 30s Thursday night.

Temperatures bounce back into the mid-60s Friday with more clouds in place. Those clouds will come out ahead of the next weathermaker set to impact Alabama and the Deep South this weekend.

This week will be dry and quiet with cool temperatures. Wednesday will be a bit breezy. (WSFA 12 News)

Current thinking is that southerly winds will pick up and usher in plenty of moisture and warmth with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday. This should keep us rather cloudy before rain and some storms arrive later in the day.

The highest coverage of wet weather will likely occur Saturday evening through early Sunday morning as a seasonally strong cold front surges across Alabama.

A strong cold front will push through this weekend, bringing rain and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

The front will interact with warm and moist conditions, in addition to ample wind energy. The result will be blustery winds all weekend and the chance of strong thunderstorms. Of course, that risk hinges on all of the ingredients coming together right.

As is the case with most systems we see this time of year, this is not an easy forecast. Will there be enough instability to support stronger storms? Will the ingredients overlap at the “right” time to support strong storms? These questions will need to be ironed out through the week.

Temperatures will be cold in the 30s multiple times over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind this system will be a much colder air mass heading into next week. Highs on Sunday will likely stay below 60 degrees with sunshine returning. Even colder air will be in place into next week. Highs will likely stay in the 50s through at least next Wednesday with lows down in the 30s.

