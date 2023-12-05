Councilmembers vote unanimously to revoke Phenix Lumber business license

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After a unanimous vote by Phenix City councilmembers, Phenix Lumber Company’s business license has been revoked.

A business that’s been the subject of over 100 fire code and safety violations is being forced to shut down. The company faces a series of safety violations and fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration - known as “OSHA.”

This comes after an August death at the lumber mill - where an employee got stuck inside of a machine. However, that was not the first death or injury to happen inside the mill. In May 2020, authorities responded to similar call - where a man was found dead inside of a similar piece of equipment.

“We would give businesses the opportunity to be in compliance, but you can only do that for so long. That’s one of the things, as we’ve gone through today, the first and most important thing is the safety of people in our community.”

Phenix Lumber Company has been in headlines and the subject of safety and fire code violations for many years and because of that, the business license of Phenix Lumber has been revoked - effective immediately.

“The city council of Phenix City, Alabama, has hereby revoked the 2023 city of Phenix City business license of Phenix Lumber Company at 4 Cutrate Road, Phenix City Alabama.”

In 2010, 52-year-old Charles Mercer died after a piece of machinery fell on his head.

In December 2010, OSHA began their investigation after multiple hand injuries and one finger amputation were discovered.

According to OSHA Phenix Lumber has over 100 serious health and safety violations - amounting to over $2 million in fines. OSHA has also cited Phenix Lumber for failure to properly train employees on how to operate machines safely.

At that time, OSHA has charged the lumber company nearly $2,000,0000 in fines. The fines were given for willfully exposing employees to amputation hazards, the possibility of being caught between or hit by pieces of machinery and falling lumber.

According to OSHA, Phenix Lumber also failed to training 11 of its employees on how to properly shut down their machines.

Phenix City Fire Chief Kristin Kennedy says two fire hydrants on the property were being used improperly - one completely covered in woodchips.

“Some of our employees noticed that one of the fire hydrants had PVC pipes and valves attached to it, running through piles of woodchips - running into what we call the sawmill.”

Chief Kennedy says investigators with the city found the water was being routed to a sprinkler system in the kiln which is much like a fire pit - that’s not up to code.

Of course workers are upset because they are now all of a sudden they are without a job - just a few weeks before Christmas. Mayor Eddie Lowe says if Phenix Lumber corrects these issues then naturally, their license will be re-instated.

