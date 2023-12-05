Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Councilmembers vote unanimously to revoke Phenix Lumber business license

Logs
Logs(Pixabay via MGN)
By WTVM Web Team and Justin Brown
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After a unanimous vote by Phenix City councilmembers, Phenix Lumber Company’s business license has been revoked.

A business that’s been the subject of over 100 fire code and safety violations is being forced to shut down. The company faces a series of safety violations and fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration - known as “OSHA.”

This comes after an August death at the lumber mill - where an employee got stuck inside of a machine. However, that was not the first death or injury to happen inside the mill. In May 2020, authorities responded to similar call - where a man was found dead inside of a similar piece of equipment.

“We would give businesses the opportunity to be in compliance, but you can only do that for so long. That’s one of the things, as we’ve gone through today, the first and most important thing is the safety of people in our community.”

Phenix Lumber Company has been in headlines and the subject of safety and fire code violations for many years and because of that, the business license of Phenix Lumber has been revoked - effective immediately.

“The city council of Phenix City, Alabama, has hereby revoked the 2023 city of Phenix City business license of Phenix Lumber Company at 4 Cutrate Road, Phenix City Alabama.”

In 2010, 52-year-old Charles Mercer died after a piece of machinery fell on his head.

In December 2010, OSHA began their investigation after multiple hand injuries and one finger amputation were discovered.

According to OSHA Phenix Lumber has over 100 serious health and safety violations - amounting to over $2 million in fines. OSHA has also cited Phenix Lumber for failure to properly train employees on how to operate machines safely.

At that time, OSHA has charged the lumber company nearly $2,000,0000 in fines. The fines were given for willfully exposing employees to amputation hazards, the possibility of being caught between or hit by pieces of machinery and falling lumber.

According to OSHA, Phenix Lumber also failed to training 11 of its employees on how to properly shut down their machines.

Phenix City Fire Chief Kristin Kennedy says two fire hydrants on the property were being used improperly - one completely covered in woodchips.

“Some of our employees noticed that one of the fire hydrants had PVC pipes and valves attached to it, running through piles of woodchips - running into what we call the sawmill.”

Chief Kennedy says investigators with the city found the water was being routed to a sprinkler system in the kiln which is much like a fire pit - that’s not up to code.

Of course workers are upset because they are now all of a sudden they are without a job - just a few weeks before Christmas. Mayor Eddie Lowe says if Phenix Lumber corrects these issues then naturally, their license will be re-instated.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000...
2 shot on Montgomery’s Woodley Road Tuesday afternoon
File image
Crash near Eastern Boulevard leaves 1 dead
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees

Latest News

Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon visited Birmingham Tuesday educating people on the...
Israeli Consul General visits Birmingham to raise awareness, educate community on war with Hamas
The Montgomery Humane Society kicks off its annual 'Wrap it Up' campaign
Morning Smile: Selma High School seniors achieve outstanding ACT scores
Montgomery Humane Society
Montgomery Humane Society launches holiday “Wrap it Up” campaign
Montgomery Humane Society's 'Wrap it Up' Campaign