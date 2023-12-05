Crash near Eastern Boulevard leaves 1 dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Monday evening traffic crash in Montgomery that left one dead is under investigation, the Montgomery Police Department says.

On Monday, just before 6 p.m., MPD responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Eastern Boulevard near Hitching Post Lane. At the scene, MPD and Fire Medics found two adults in the vehicle, a man and a woman.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was suffering life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a man identified as Joshua Cortezie, 35, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.