Crash near Eastern Boulevard leaves 1 dead

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Monday evening traffic crash in Montgomery that left one dead is under investigation, the Montgomery Police Department says.

On Monday, just before 6 p.m., MPD responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Eastern Boulevard near Hitching Post Lane. At the scene, MPD and Fire Medics found two adults in the vehicle, a man and a woman.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was suffering life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a man identified as Joshua Cortezie, 35, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

