Dr. James Andrews to receive 2023 Alabama Football Legend Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. James Andrews, a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon and iconic sports figure, has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 Alabama Football Legend Award, presented by Regions Bank, in conjunction with the Camellia Bowl.

Dr. Andrews will receive the award at the Alabama Football Legend luncheon on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery.

“Early on, when in practice with Dr. Hughston, I began taking care of teams and athletes in Alabama, and I was so impressed with the high level of talent in Alabama’s elite athletes,” Dr. Andrews said. “I developed a genuine passion to use my talents in orthopedics and sports medicine to help athletes across the state to be able to achieve their dreams in sports through prevention of injuries and injury recovery. I am deeply honored to be able to accept the Alabama Football Legend Award, presented by Regions Bank.”

Andrews’ areas of special interest include sports medicine, knee injuries, arthroscopy, and shoulder and elbow injuries in throwing athletes.

“We are pleased and honored to recognize the career and accomplishments of Dr. Andrews, one of the most recognizable figures, not only in our state but the entire sports world,” Johnny Williams, the executive director of the Camellia Bowl, said.

The list of Andrews’ patients is a virtual who’s who in the sports world. Some of his more notable patients include Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, Roger Clemens, Jack Nicklaus, Michael Jordan, Drew Brees, John Smoltz, Triple H, Brett Favre, Marcus Lattimore, and Adrian Petersen.

Dr. Andrews founded Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham and has served as the Chairman of the Board and Medical Director of the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI) in Birmingham since 1986.

Andrews has also served as the Orthopedist for Auburn University, The University of Alabama, and Tuskegee University. He also served in the same capacity for the Washington Commanders, Tampa Rays, and the LPGA.

Andrews was also a part of the 2008 USOC Olympic delegation in Beijing, China.

He has also received numerous awards and honors for his orthopedic work and community service.

Dr. Andrews earned his bachelor’s degree and attended medical school at LSU. He won the SEC championship in pole vaulting as a member of the Tigers Track and Field team.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.