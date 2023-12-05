Former Alabama career and technical education leader sentenced for embezzlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of the former executive director for the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education.

Doris Joann Gilmore, 62, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty in May to federal program theft and failure to submit payroll taxes collected from employees.

A federal judge has now sentenced her to 37 months in prison. She must also serve three years of supervised release.

According to the Justice Department, Gilmore embezzled federal grant money from the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education while serving as its executive director. Statements made during her sentencing hearing indicated the embezzlement may have taken place for more than a decade.

Prosecutors say she also failed to send payroll taxes that had been withheld during the first quarter of 2022 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Gilmore’s plea agreement states that crimes caused a total loss of $2,832,486. The judge ordered her to pay this amount in restitution to the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education and $802,508 to the IRS.

