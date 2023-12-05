Advertise
Inaugural Rosa Parks Junior Golf Classic showcased next generation of golfers

Inaugural Rosa Parks Junior Golf Classic
Inaugural Rosa Parks Junior Golf Classic(Leo Golf Academy)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The inaugural Rosa Parks Junior Golf Classic was held at Lagoon Park in Montgomery this past weekend, showcasing the talents of young golfers around the southeast.

Organizers declared that this 36-hole tournament was a resounding success and expressed their deepest gratitude to all the participants, sponsors, and parents of the young golfers.

In the boy’s 15-18-year-old division, Ethan Keen from West Palm Beah, FL, finished on top, with James Perry from Lawrenceville, GA, coming in second. Mobile’s very own Ben Landford took home a third-place finish as well.

The girl’s 12-18 division saw Beka Young from Pike Road claim the top spot on the podium. Samantha Dewendt from Dawsonville, GA, took second place, followed by Montgomery’s Lauryn Leonard in third.

Dothan’s Mac Steltenpohl took the top spot in the boy’s 12-14 division, followed by Micah Hamilton from Hoover. Third place went the Miqwez Green from Atlanta to round out the top three.

For a complete list of the results from this past Sunday’s event you can click here.

