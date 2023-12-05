Limp Bizkit brings ‘Loserville Tour’ to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Come rock with Limp Bizkit as they bring the “Loserville Tour” to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

Joined by special guests, Bones x Xavier Wulf & Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman, Limp Bizkit hits the stage on August 9, 2024.

Tickets for the “Loserville Tour”, hosted by Riff Raff, will go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.

Additional dates for the 2024 Loserville Tour:

Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

