Limp Bizkit brings ‘Loserville Tour’ to Alabama

"Loserville Tour"
"Loserville Tour"(Live Nation)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Come rock with Limp Bizkit as they bring the “Loserville Tour” to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

Joined by special guests, Bones x Xavier Wulf & Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman, Limp Bizkit hits the stage on August 9, 2024.

Tickets for the “Loserville Tour”, hosted by Riff Raff, will go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m.

Additional dates for the 2024 Loserville Tour:

  • Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
  • Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
  • Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
  • Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
  • Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
  • Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
  • Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
  • Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Sun Aug 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
  • Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
  • Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
  • Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
  • Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

