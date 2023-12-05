Advertise
Man killed in Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the 600 block of Williamson Road, near Ray Drive, at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The case is currently classified as a death investigation. No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

