Man sentenced for 2021 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Michael Thomas Conway, convicted for the murder of Prentis Martin, Jr., was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the office of Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Tuesday.

According to evidence, on Feb. 7, 2021, Conway and Martin got into an altercation that led to Martin being shot in the leg. He fled from Conway, who then armed himself with an AR-15 and “stalked” Martin, according to the DA.

Conway found Martin in a nearby parking lot where he was being helped by Good Samaritans. Martin again fled from the suspect, this time into a busy intersection. The DA said Conway raised his rifle and fired several shots while chasing the victim, whom he then shot and killed.

Conway was arrested the next day in Florida after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Holmes County authorities say they caught Michael Thomas Conway after he crashed a stolen car in the area of County Road 61 and 167. (Source: Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

“This was an extremely heinous, senseless act of violence. Sadly, Mr. Martin and far too many people in our community have lost their lives at the hands of people who think guns are the solution to resolving conflicts,” said DA Bailey of the conviction. “Let this serve as a warning to those who have this flawed mentality. The only outcome for people who commit these senseless murders is being locked away in prison for a very long time.”

