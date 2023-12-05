Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known McDonald’s character.

CosMc’s is launching in Bolingbrook and is named after a character that’s an alien.

The restaurant’s menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.

Photos of the drive-thru menu show several drink categories like iced teas and lemonades, cold brews and coffees, slushes and Frappes, as well as hot chocolates.

The menu shows food items like all-day breakfast sandwiches and snacks like soft pretzel bites and cookies.

The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of...
The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

McDonald’s CEO briefly spoke about the concept in an earnings call over the summer.

In the call, he said the restaurant is “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.”

Further details about CosMc’s are expected during the company’s investor day conference later this week.

McDonald’s also said it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Michael Thomas Conway mugshot
Montgomery man sentenced after 2021 murder conviction
FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for
Former Alabama career and technical education leader sentenced for embezzlement
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees