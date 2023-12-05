Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch

A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home on Rhett Drive, according to the Mobile Police Department.
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said this happened at a residence in the 1000 block of Rhett Drive. That’s near Zeigler Boulevard.

MPD Chief Paul Prine said there were other children inside the home when the incident happened about 2 a.m. today. The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire, he said.

The MPD said the child was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The girl was the only person struck by gunfire, although there were “multiple children” inside the home at the time, police said.

Police believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity, Prine said. He called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Bullet holes can be seen in front window panes of this Rhett Drive home in Mobile, where...
Bullet holes can be seen in front window panes of this Rhett Drive home in Mobile, where police say a 9-year-old child while fatally shot while she was sleeping inside early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2023. The inset image shows a closer view of the window.(Randel Lowe, FOX10 News)

Speaking to FOX10 News, Prine this morning sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in. Prine said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

The police chief said investigators do not believe the victim was targeted.

“I want to convey to the community just how sickened I am of these types of crimes,” Prine told FOX10 News. “How many children are we going to have to lose before we are all angry?”

MPD Major Linda Tims said police are “not going to sleep” until justice is served in this case. She said, “I can assure you that we are going to bring justice (for) that 9-year-old. We are going to be her voices.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

Mobile police officials talk to FOX10 News about ‘senseless act’:

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Man killed in Tuesday Montgomery shooting
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
Some of the Alabama Department of Revenue’s services will be temporarily unavailable in the...
Alabama Revenue Department getting new ALVIN software system
File image
Crash near Eastern Boulevard leaves 1 dead
Dr. James Andrews
Dr. James Andrews to receive 2023 Alabama Football Legend Award