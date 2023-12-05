Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said this happened at a residence in the 1000 block of Rhett Drive. That’s near Zeigler Boulevard.

MPD Chief Paul Prine said there were other children inside the home when the incident happened about 2 a.m. today. The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire, he said.

The MPD said the child was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The girl was the only person struck by gunfire, although there were “multiple children” inside the home at the time, police said.

Police believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity, Prine said. He called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Speaking to FOX10 News, Prine this morning sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in. Prine said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

The police chief said investigators do not believe the victim was targeted.

“I want to convey to the community just how sickened I am of these types of crimes,” Prine told FOX10 News. “How many children are we going to have to lose before we are all angry?”

MPD Major Linda Tims said police are “not going to sleep” until justice is served in this case. She said, “I can assure you that we are going to bring justice (for) that 9-year-old. We are going to be her voices.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.

