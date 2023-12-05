Montgomery commemorates 68th anniversary of bus boycott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a packed house at Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church Monday night, as the community paid tribute to the 68th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott.

The church played a key role in getting the boycott off the ground. The original church campus served as a historic mass meeting site after Rosa Parks was arrested. That was where Martin Luther King and other local leaders announced plans to boycott the public bus system.

It was a pivotal point in history that has not been forgotten.

On Monday, another mass meeting was held under the theme “honoring the past, embracing our future.”

Mayor Steven Reed honored the countless trailblazers involved in the Civil Rights Movement. He said they did what was right without being in political office - something he said everyone can learn from.

“You don’t have to be appointed or anointed. You can still lead,” Reed said.

Leaders of different faiths were also present. E. Dewey Smith with House of Hope Atlanta was among them. The significance of the night was not lost on him.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants,” Smith said. “And we’re in this place tonight because 68 years ago, someone heeded the invitation to walk through those open doors.”

The Montgomery United Community Choir also performed alongside award-winning gospel artist Jekalyn Carr.

