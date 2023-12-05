New solar farms to give boost to Conecuh County economy

CONECUH CO., Ala. (WSFA) - Solar farms in one Alabama county will provide more than energy.

Two towns in Conecuh County will be home to the state of the art clean energy facilities. Leaders say it will help pay for the future of education.

The 80 megawatt solar farms will be built in Evergreen and Castleberry.

“We’re going to be able to harness the energy of the sun to create wealth for our community,” said Jessica Dent, Economic Development Director for Conecuh County.

Dent says Ecoplexus’ investment will total more than $100 million. The projects will bring in more than $18 million in tax revenue.

“For our school systems, for our road systems and it will be able to encourage further economic development,” said Dent.

$5 million will go directly to the school system in the first 10 years. The company says it’s eyeing other areas of Alabama to grow its solar farms.

“Solar energy is picking up across the country. We’re seeing a push for renewables all throughout the nation,” said Mac Flores with Ecoplexus.

The first step is clearing the land. Construction is expected to start winter of 2026.

To date, Ecoplexus has constructed and financed over 80 projects.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.